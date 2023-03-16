 Skip to main content
Edwin Diaz taken off in wheelchair after suffering right leg injury

March 15, 2023
by Larry Brown
Edwin Diaz being held up

Puerto Rico’s 5-2 victory over their rival the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday was bittersweet.

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz struck out the side to close out the team’s 5-2 win at LoanDepot Park in Miami. Puerto Rico had a huge celebration after Diaz struck out Teoscar Hernandez to win the game, which allowed them to advance to the knockout round.

But there was a problem: Diaz got hurt. He had to be helped to the dugout by his teammates and then was taken away in a wheelchair.

That is some absolutely rotten luck for Diaz.

Not only does Puerto Rico lose their closer for the rest of the event, but now the Mets may also be losing their star closer for a good portion of the season.

Diaz was absolutely lights out for the Mets last season. He went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 62 innings. Diaz signed a 5-year, $102 million deal in November.

