Eloy Jimenez carted off field after suffering ugly-looking hamstring injury

Eloy Jimenez had to be carted off the field Saturday after suffering what appeared to be an ugly-looking hamstring injury in his Chicago White Sox’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

Jimenez was batting with one out and the bases empty in the top of the second inning. He chopped a 3-2 pitch to third base and tried to hustle out an infield single. He was thrown out but stumbled by the bag and went down in pain.

Eloy Jiménez exited today's game after suffering a leg injury while running through first base. pic.twitter.com/i8Vfmt1eZk — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 23, 2022

Jimenez was grabbing towards the back of his right leg and had to be carted off the field.

The White Sox later said that Jimenez left due to right hamstring soreness.

Eloy Jiménez left the game with right hamstring soreness. He is being further evaluated. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 23, 2022

When a player goes down like that, it’s generally a bad sign about the extent of the injury. Keep in mind that Jimenez was just returning from an ankle injury too.

The 25-year-old outfielder has dealt with numerous injuries during his career. He had an ankle injury in 2019, and then he missed several months last season with a pec injury.

Jimenez is a career .268 hitter and an .814 OPS. He has loads of potential, which is why any lengthy absence would be difficult for the White Sox.