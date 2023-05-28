Eloy Jimenez has funny reason for doing his rehab assignment at Double-A

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez has had his share of injury problems in recent seasons, meaning he has spent a lot of time on minor league rehab assignments. He is on another one right now, but insisted on adding his own twist to it.

Jimenez, activated Sunday after undergoing an appendectomy, said he did his rehab in Double-A Birmingham instead of Triple-A Charlotte because he was “tired of Charlotte.”

Eloy Jimenez said his rehab was at Double-A Birmingham and not Triple-A Charlotte because he wanted to see another affiliate. "I’m tired of Charlotte," he said. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 28, 2023

It’s tough to blame Jimenez. After all, he played 17 games for Charlotte in 2022, all on rehab while limited to 84 games with the White Sox, largely due to a hamstring issue. For a major league player, that is a lot of time in the minors.

Jimenez has been limited to 25 games this season and has hit .258 with four home runs. Maybe Birmingham will be more agreeable to him.