Eloy Jimenez strikes out after tough call from umpire

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez was on the receiving end of a tough call during Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

During the bottom of the second inning, Jimenez called for time in an 0-2 count. He stepped out of the box even though the umpire did not formally grant him time, and pitcher Steven Matz dropped a curveball into the zone for strike three.

Eloy Jimenez didn't get the timeout he requested, so strike three was called even though he was out of the batter's box for the pitch pic.twitter.com/M90P4NKLHV — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 9, 2023

Jimenez’s reaction is understandable. If he has a timeout left, he should be able to use it. However, he is also responsible for making sure that the timeout was granted before stepping out of the box. After all, White Sox broadcaster Jason Benetti knew immediately that the pitch counted and that Jimenez was going to be out.

There are worse ways to strike out, but Jimenez will hate having the bat taken out of his hands like that. So are the White Sox, as Jimenez’s .800 OPS is second on the team so far this year.