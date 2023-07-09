 Skip to main content
Eloy Jimenez strikes out after tough call from umpire

July 9, 2023
by Grey Papke
Eloy Jimenez points to his eyes

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez was on the receiving end of a tough call during Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

During the bottom of the second inning, Jimenez called for time in an 0-2 count. He stepped out of the box even though the umpire did not formally grant him time, and pitcher Steven Matz dropped a curveball into the zone for strike three.

Jimenez’s reaction is understandable. If he has a timeout left, he should be able to use it. However, he is also responsible for making sure that the timeout was granted before stepping out of the box. After all, White Sox broadcaster Jason Benetti knew immediately that the pitch counted and that Jimenez was going to be out.

There are worse ways to strike out, but Jimenez will hate having the bat taken out of his hands like that. So are the White Sox, as Jimenez’s .800 OPS is second on the team so far this year.

