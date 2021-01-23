Enrique Hernandez expected to start at second base for Red Sox?

The Boston Red Sox are making some moves this offseason aimed at making themselves more competitive. On Friday, they agreed to a two-year deal with Enrique Hernandez for $14 million.

Hernandez has served in a utility role for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last six seasons. He showed some pop with 38 combined home runs in 2018 and 2019, while playing every single position except for catcher (yes, he even pitched once).

But Hernandez was looking for a starting job in 2021, and he is getting that.

Ken Rosenthal says Hernandez should get the opportunity to play every day at second for the Red Sox.

After serving the Dodgers as a utility man, Hernández’s primary objective in free agency was to secure an everyday job, preferably at one position. Should get that opportunity at second base with the Red Sox. https://t.co/yXlcBcDaeF — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 23, 2021

Hernandez also has versatility to play in center field, which is another position of need with Jackie Bradley Jr. as a free agent.

For his career, the 29-year-old Hernandez is a .240 hitter with a .738 OPS. He is also viewed as a humorous and fun clubhouse guy.