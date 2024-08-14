 Skip to main content
Yankees part ways with trade deadline acquisition after 2 weeks

August 14, 2024
by Grey Papke
A Yankees hat

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have struggled lately, and already seem to be admitting to failure with one of their trade deadline acquisitions.

The Yankees on Wednesday announced that they designated pitcher Enyel de los Santos for assignment as part of a series of moves. The Yankees acquired de los Santos from the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline in exchange for a minor leaguer.

The move comes two days after de los Santos allowed seven runs on eight hits in just 1.2 innings of relief against the lowly Chicago White Sox. He wound up making five appearances for the Yankees after being traded, and allowed at least one run in three of them.

The trade was a minor one, and there probably won’t be any long-term damage from the move from the Yankees’ perspective. However, it will likely embolden more of GM Brian Cashman’s critics for what was perceived as an underwhelming trade deadline. The team failed to acquire a frontline starter under confusing circumstances, and their most successful acquisition is now facing a spell on the sidelines.

The Yankees went 11-13 in June, and while they’re 6-5 in August, they have remained inconsistent and endured a very ugly loss to the White Sox that had their fans in meltdown. Credit to them for cutting bait on a player that clearly was not helping them, but one wonders if they should have done more before the trade deadline.

Enyel de los Santos, New York Yankees
