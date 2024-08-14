Yankees part ways with trade deadline acquisition after 2 weeks

The New York Yankees have struggled lately, and already seem to be admitting to failure with one of their trade deadline acquisitions.

The Yankees on Wednesday announced that they designated pitcher Enyel de los Santos for assignment as part of a series of moves. The Yankees acquired de los Santos from the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline in exchange for a minor leaguer.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

•Recalled INF Oswald Peraza (#91) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

•Recalled RHP Will Warren (#98) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

•Placed INF/OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list… — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) August 14, 2024

The move comes two days after de los Santos allowed seven runs on eight hits in just 1.2 innings of relief against the lowly Chicago White Sox. He wound up making five appearances for the Yankees after being traded, and allowed at least one run in three of them.

The trade was a minor one, and there probably won’t be any long-term damage from the move from the Yankees’ perspective. However, it will likely embolden more of GM Brian Cashman’s critics for what was perceived as an underwhelming trade deadline. The team failed to acquire a frontline starter under confusing circumstances, and their most successful acquisition is now facing a spell on the sidelines.

The Yankees went 11-13 in June, and while they’re 6-5 in August, they have remained inconsistent and endured a very ugly loss to the White Sox that had their fans in meltdown. Credit to them for cutting bait on a player that clearly was not helping them, but one wonders if they should have done more before the trade deadline.