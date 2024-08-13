Yankees get bad injury news on new acquisition Jazz Chisholm

It did not take long for some of the fears with Jazz Chisholm to materialize.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed some bad injury news Tuesday on the team’s newly-acquired infielder Chisholm. Boone said that Chisholm has a UCL injury in his left elbow and will likely be headed to the injured list, per Jack Curry of YES Network.

It appears that Chisholm, 28, injured himself on a head-first slide into the plate during Monday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

For those who didn’t see what led to the Jazz Chisholm injury, here’s the slide from last night’s game. Chisholm was seen in the dugout following this slide doing arm circles and stretching out his left arm in particular. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/euuOeLotbx — Jeff Middleton (@jjmid04) August 13, 2024

The former All-Star Chisholm was just acquired by the Yankees two weeks ago in a pre-deadline trade with the Miami Marlins. He was off to a really strong start in pinstripes, batting .316 with seven homers in just 14 games thus far and even accepting an unlikely position change with the Yankees. On top of that, Chisholm had already been responding rather well to the notoriously tough New York fans.

But one concern that has always been there with Chisholm is his tendency to get hurt. He missed 102 games due to injury in the 2022 season and then missed another 65 in the 2023 season. Though it may help that Chisholm throws righty (but bats lefty), that is still a tough break for a Yankees team that has been having a pretty awful week already.