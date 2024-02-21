4-time Gold Glove Award winner announces his retirement

A longtime MLB slugger and former World Series champion is calling it a career.

Eric Hosmer announced on Wednesday that he has retired from playing and is venturing into sports media. The 34-year-old has launched a production company called MoonBall Media and will concentrate on his new “Diggin’ Deep Podcast.”

Excited to take on this new challenge, MoonBall Media, and our first project, The Diggin’ Deep Podcast. The playing days are unfortunately over but I’m committed to giving back to the baseball community that helped shaped my life. Episode 1 live now. https://t.co/EjfJjgb5aJ pic.twitter.com/PlcX5h4fXc — Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos305) February 21, 2024

“Excited to take on this new challenge, MoonBall Media, and our first project, The Diggin’ Deep Podcast. The playing days are unfortunately over but I’m committed to giving back to the baseball community that helped shaped my life. Episode 1 live now,” Hosmer wrote on social media.

Hosmer played 13 MLB seasons. The first baseman spent the first seven years of his career with the Kansas City Royals from 2011-2017, winning a World Series with the team in 2015. He also won four Gold Glove Awards during his time in Kansas City. Hosmer then signed an 8-year, $144 million contract with the San Diego Padres.

Hosmer was with the Padres for four-plus seasons before being traded to the Boston Red Sox midway through the 2022 season. He was designated for assignment a few months later and met the same fate with the Chicago Cubs last year.

Though his production tailed off rapidly over the last two years, Hosmer was a dependable player during his prime. He played in 152 or more games in seven of eight seasons from 2012-2018. Hosmer finishes with a career average of .276 to go along with 198 home runs and 893 RBI.