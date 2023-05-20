Ex-World Series champion slugger gets DFA’d by another team

Less than eight years after hoisting the Commissioner’s Trophy, one veteran slugger appears to be just about out of chances.

The Chicago Cubs announced on Friday that they have designated ex-All-Star first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment. The move ends Hosmer’s Cubs stint after just 31 games.

Hosmer, 33, was an All-Star in 2016 and a Silver Slugger winner in 2017. He has also won four Gold Gloves at first base in his career and was a major part of the Kansas City Royals’ World Series-winning team in 2015.

But Hosmer hasn’t been productive in years now. He stank it up in Chicago, hitting .234 with just two home runs in 100 total plate appearances. Hosmer was also underwhelming in 2022, getting traded by the San Diego Padres in the middle of the season and then also getting DFA’d by his new team.

13 seasons into his MLB career, Hosmer’s bat speed isn’t really there any more, and he’s no longer being trusted as a full-time first baseman either. Though there was decent interest in Hosmer just a few months ago, it feels fair now to question whether this is the last we will see of him in the majors.