ESPN chooses interesting location for Derek Jeter billboard

ESPN’s marketing department chose a very interesting location for a Derek Jeter billboard.

ESPN is promoting a 7-part documentary series about Jeter called “The Captain” that will debut on July 18 following the Home Run Derby.

The network isn’t content just getting Yankees fans to watch the program. Rather, they stepped into enemy territory to advertise.

ESPN is advertising the documentary on a billboard just outside of Fenway Park in Boston.

https://twitter.com/pamsson/status/154401837380112384

That is some serious promotion right in the heart of Red Sox country.

Red Sox fans may dislike Jeter, but they respect him for the way he played and handled himself throughout his years being involved in the rivalry. But getting Sox fans to watch a documentary about the former Yankees captain? That’s a different story.

Our guess is the documentary doesn’t deliver monster ratings among the Boston crowd. Still, credit to ESPN for the aggressive marketing push.