ESPN’s Jeff Passan had most unfortunate typo while announcing big Angels news

In his haste to avoid being No. 2 in breaking Wednesday’s big Los Angeles Angels news, Jeff Passan accidentally ended up posting a No. 2.

The ESPN insider Passan announced the major development that the Angels had hired Ron Washington to be their next manager. Passan attempted to note in his post to X that Washington was getting another shot as an MLB manager after nearly a decade since his last such job. But very regrettably, Passan accidentally wrote that Washington was getting another “s–t” instead (rather than another “shot”).

Passan promptly used the “edit” feature to clean up his mess. But rule No. 1 of the Internet is that “screenshots last forever.” Many users got screenshots of Passan’s post before he could edit it, ensuring the typo would be properly archived for all future generations to enjoy (you can see one such screenshot at the link here).

The veteran journalist Passan was actually a pretty good sport about the whole thing, joking that he had just made the mother of all typos (and choosing a very fitting emoji to get his point across too).

There are typos, and then there are typos. And then there was that 💩 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 8, 2023

This just comes with the territory sometimes when rushing to type out huge breaking news stories. To Passan’s credit, at least he didn’t get the entire team wrong like this fellow journalist recently did with a similar story.