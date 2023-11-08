Angels have hired a new manager

The Los Angels Angels have hired a new manager.

The Angels finalized their search for a new manager and revealed on Wednesday that they are hiring Ron Washington for the position.

Washington is a familiar figure for those who have followed the Angels.

Washington, 71, managed the AL West-rival Texas Rangers from 2007-2014. The Rangers made the playoffs three times during that span (2010-2012), reaching the World Series in 2010 and 2011 but losing both years.

Wash resigned as the Rangers’ manager in late 2014 due to what were said to be personal family issues. Washington was hired by the A’s as an infield coach in 2015 and then became the Atlanta Braves’ third base coach in 2016.

Washington has served as the Braves’ third base coach since 2016. He was part of their 2021 World Series team.

Washington will have a big task ahead with the Angels. The Anaheim-based franchise last had a winning record in 2015 and has not made the playoffs since 2014. The team is also poised to potentially lose Shohei Ohtani in free agency this offseason.

Washington probably isn’t too worried and is probably just happy to get another shot as a manager.