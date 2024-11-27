 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing after Dodgers signed Blake Snell

November 26, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Blake Snell pitching for the Giants

Apr 8, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Blake Snell (7) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are ecstatic about the team’s recent Blake Snell signing. Every other fan base? Not so much.

News dropped on Tuesday that Snell was signing a five-year deal with the Dodgers. The move comes just a year removed from an offseason where the Dodgers signed then-free agent standouts Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Several fans on X echoed a similar sentiment after the Snell news broke. Many called for MLB to implement a salary cap to prevent big-market teams from hoarding all of the game’s top free agents.

As fans of the NBA know, implementing a salary cap does not completely prevent teams with deep pockets from having a competitive advantage. But it does make it much more difficult for teams to abuse such an advantage to the extent that some MLB teams have the capacity to.

Some felt as though capping team salaries wasn’t the bigger issue, but rather the ability of teams to defer payments to a much later year.

Ohtani made headlines last season when he signed with the Dodgers for a record-breaking $700 million. But much of Ohtani’s money was deferred a full decade into the future, giving his team more flexibility to make other moves around the two-way star. That flexibility may have very well been what allowed the Dodgers to sign Snell.

Blake SnellLos Angeles Dodgers
