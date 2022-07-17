Ex-All-Star pitcher eyeing MLB comeback

Some three years after he last took the mound, one former MLB pitcher is stretching out his hamstrings again.

Nick Lozito of The Oaklandside reported this week that ex-All-Star right-hander Tyson Ross is training to make a potential return to Major League Baseball. Lozito notes that Ross and his agent plan to hold workouts for scouts during the coming weeks in the Bay Area.

Lozito’s feature also explores the Oakland native Ross’ connection with his local community as well as Ross’ ongoing efforts to finish his degree at UC Berkeley. You can read it in full here.

Ross, who turned 35 in April, last pitched at the MLB level for the Detroit Tigers in 2019, going 1-5 with a 6.11 ERA in seven starts. But Ross was an excellent pitcher in the years prior to that, most notably in 2014 when he was an All-Star with the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately though, Ross had to undergo surgery in 2016 due to thoracic outlet syndrome and was never quite able to regain his All-Star form.

The last we heard from Ross, he was betting on himself after his surgery. Now Ross is betting on himself again to make it back into the big leagues.