Ex-Astros champion eyeing MLB comeback

After spending most of the last two years on the sidelines, one former MLB pitcher is trying to tap back in.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports Tuesday that ex-Houston Astros reliever Ken Giles will be hosting a throwing showcase for interested MLB teams in early February. Heyman notes that Giles is now “100 percent healthy” following Tommy John surgery in Sept. 2020.

The 32-year-old Giles is a ten-season MLB veteran whose most memorable stint came on the Astros. He was part of Houston’s 2017 World Series team, saving 34 games for them that year. Giles also gained a reputation as a fiery player who had more than his fair share of outbursts.

The Astros traded Giles to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018, and he remained with them for three seasons before his Tommy John procedure. He got a deal in 2021 from the Seattle Mariners but made just five total appearances before he came down with shoulder tightness and was later DFA’d. Giles’ showcase next month will determine just how much he has left in the tank.