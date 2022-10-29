Ex-Cy Young winner has strong advice for Aaron Judge

Will Aaron Judge re-sign with the New York Yankees? Will he hit free agency and earn a historic contract? Those are questions that will be answered in the coming months, and ones everyone has an opinion on.

That includes former Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta.

During a recent episode of “Starting 9,” a Barstool Sports podcast that he co-hosts, Arrieta advised Judge to run, not walk, away from the Yankees. More specifically, Arrieta told Judge to stick it to Yankees fans.

Warning: The below clip contains strong language and is NSFW.

Jake Arrieta has a clear message for Aaron Judge: get out @JArrieta34 @barstoolcarl pic.twitter.com/5tKZ1fvbuE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 28, 2022

“The fact that they booed Aaron Judge… If I’m him, like, [expletive] y’all. I’m not coming back here,” Arrieta said. “You want to boo me after what I just did for you, I’m going to the Mets.

“You don’t boo the guy. Cheer him on when he’s struggling, help boost him a little bit. Cut the crap, man. If I’m Judge, I’m signing somewhere else.”

After an MVP-level season that saw him fall just short of the triple crown while setting the all-time record for home runs in the AL, Judge struggled in the postseason. He hit just .139 with two home runs and three RBI. The Yankees, of course, were swept out of the ALCS courtesy of the Houston Astros.

During that series and the one that preceded it, Yankees fans mercilessly booed Judge. It was cringeworthy and remarkably disrespectful after carrying the team to the postseason. But that’s just the nature of playing in New York and under the expectations set by the Yankees.

Will it factor into Judge’s eventual decision? You certainly couldn’t blame him if it does.