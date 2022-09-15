Ex-Dodgers World Series champion elects free agency

A notable former Los Angeles Dodger is back on the open market.

The San Diego Padres announced Wednesday that veteran outfielder Matt Beaty has elected free agency. Beaty was designated for assignment by the Padres earlier in the week but declined his assignment to Triple-A El Paso.

Beaty, 29, spent the first three years of his MLB career on the Dodgers and won the World Series with them in 2020. Last March, the Dodgers traded Beaty to the Padres for 24-year-old prospect River Ryan. Unfortunately for San Diego, Beaty put on a disaster class for them, batting a noxious .093 (4-for-43) in 20 appearances this season.

Rumors of a potential Beaty reunion with the Dodgers may soon ensue. But the NL West champions might not need Beaty with this other bench depth piece possibly returning to the lineup shortly.