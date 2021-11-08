Ex-Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano dies at 45

Former MLB relief pitcher Pedro Feliciano has died.

Feliciano died unexpectedly in his sleep on Sunday night after he was out jet skiing with his family earlier in the day, according to ESPN’s Eduardo Perez.

Just found out that former #Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano passed away last night in his sleep. He was 45years young. He was a really good released but a better person off the field. He will be missed 🇵🇷 #Leones #Cangrejeros. He was jet skiing yesterday with his family. #sad 😟 — Eduardo Perez (@PerezEd) November 8, 2021

The New York Mets confirmed the news in a statement.

“The Mets are so saddened to hear of the loss to their family today,” the statement read. “Pedro Feliciano will be remembered as a beloved member of the Mets organization for his impact as a great teammate as well as his reputation as one of the most competitive, durable and reliable relievers during his time in Queens. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Feliciano family. Rest in peace, Pedro.”

Feliciano was 45. He made his major league debut with the Mets in 2002 and went on to become one of their most reliable relief pitchers over three separate stints with the team. The left-hander posted a career ERA of 3.33. He left MLB for a season in 2005 to pitch in Japan before returning to the Mets. Feliciano led the majors in 2008 when he made 86 appearances.

In 2013, Feliciano revealed that doctors had diagnosed him with a small “hole” in the exterior of his heart. He said the issue was not life-threatening and that he had never experienced any complications from it.

Feliciano’s cause of death is not yet known.

Photo: Jun 4, 2009; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Pedro Feliciano (25) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports