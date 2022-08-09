Ex-Red Sox fan favorite lands with rival team

It is not the worst-case scenario (read: the New York Yankees), but Boston Red Sox fans will probably still be disappointed to find out where a former team favorite is headed to.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported Tuesday that ex-Boston outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. has agreed to sign with the rival Blue Jays. Cotillo adds that Bradley will be receiving a major league deal from Toronto.

The 32-year-old Bradley was a well-loved member of the Red Sox for several seasons, best known for his crash-test-dummy defense, his machine blast of an arm, and his postseason heroics. Bradley was an All-Star in 2016, a Gold Glove winner in 2018, and a core part of Boston’s 2018 World Series victory (earning ALCS MVP honors that year).

But in 2022, his second stint with the Red Sox, Bradley was not cutting it. He was hitting .210 with a .578 OPS in 91 games for Boston before getting released earlier this month. Now Bradley heads elsewhere in the AL East division to see if he can deliver better production to a Jays team currently atop the AL Wild Card race. This may also be revenge of sorts for Boston signing away a beloved ex-Toronto player a couple of years ago.