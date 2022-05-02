Ex-top prospect wants off Rangers after demotion

One notable Ranger is ready to take the next train out of Texas.

The Rangers made the decision on Sunday to option former top prospect Willie Calhoun to Triple-A Round Rock Express. Calhoun was not one bit happy about the demotion and went to the media, saying he wanted out.

“[I’m] gonna go to Triple-A and put myself in a position to get traded,” the 27-year-old outfielder told The Athletic. “I do want to be traded.

“I know I can be a .300 hitter,” Calhoun added. “It’s gonna be in a different uniform, for sure … I don’t know if I will play another game in a Rangers uniform. And I let them know that … I’ve been wanting out for the last year, year and a half. I feel like I need a change of scenery.”

Calhoun was once an elite young prospect and was the crown jewel of the Rangers’ return package when they traded Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017. But half a decade later, Calhoun still has yet to pan out. He was hitting a revolting .136 through 18 games in 2022 and has never played in more than 85 games in a season or hit above .270.

Granted, not all of that has been Calhoun’s fault as he has also had some bad luck (including a brutal injury from a hit-by-pitch a couple seasons ago). But when it comes to Texas, it sounds like Calhoun is ready to get all the way on up out of there.