Willie Calhoun suffers fractured jaw after being hit in face by pitch

The Texas Rangers suffered a major blow Sunday with an ugly injury to one of their bright young power hitters.

Outfielder/DH Willie Calhoun took a Julio Urias fastball right to the face on Sunday in a very scary incident and had to be carted off the field.

Scary moment here as Willie Calhoun takes a pitch right off the jaw pic.twitter.com/C1Ep4nhg0v — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) March 8, 2020

The injury, unfortunately, turned out to be as bad as it looked. Calhoun was diagnosed with a fractured jaw, and is likely to miss extended time.

Update on Willie Calhoun who was hit in the mouth area by a Julio Urias pitch in today’s game. A CT scan and examination revealed he has a fracture of his jaw. He is expected to undergo further evaluation on Monday. — John Blake (@RangerBlake) March 8, 2020

Calhoun only played in 83 games last season, but hit .269 with 21 home runs. He was expected to be a key part of the Texas lineup this season, but he’s set to miss at least part of 2020 as a result of this unfortunate accident.