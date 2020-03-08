pixel 1
Sunday, March 8, 2020

Willie Calhoun suffers fractured jaw after being hit in face by pitch

March 8, 2020
by Grey Papke

Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers suffered a major blow Sunday with an ugly injury to one of their bright young power hitters.

Outfielder/DH Willie Calhoun took a Julio Urias fastball right to the face on Sunday in a very scary incident and had to be carted off the field.

The injury, unfortunately, turned out to be as bad as it looked. Calhoun was diagnosed with a fractured jaw, and is likely to miss extended time.

Calhoun only played in 83 games last season, but hit .269 with 21 home runs. He was expected to be a key part of the Texas lineup this season, but he’s set to miss at least part of 2020 as a result of this unfortunate accident.


