Ex-Trevor Bauer teammate trying to recruit him to the Giants

The San Francisco Giants may have an ace up their sleeve in the form of one of Trevor Bauer’s old teammates.

New Giants catcher Curt Casali, who signed a one-year deal with the team this week, appeared Tuesday on KNBR in San Francisco. In his interview, Casali said that he was already trying to recruit Bauer to the Giants.

“I’ve certainly let him know that I’ve signed with the Giants,” said Casali, per Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.

Bauer, the top free agent pitcher on the market, was teammates with Casali on the Cincinnati Reds for the last two seasons. Casali also caught Bauer for six of Bauer’s 11 starts in his NL Cy Young-winning 2020 campaign.

There are some conflicting reports about just how much Bauer is seeking. The actual number could ultimately determine how legitimate of a possibility he is for the rebuilding Giants.