Prominent ex-World Series champion gets hired by MLB

Four years after he retired as a player, a former World Series champion is returning to Major League Baseball in a different capacity.

Ex-Philadelphia Phillies infielder Chase Utley told People Magazine in an interview this week that he has a new job with the league.

“I’m going to work for Major League Baseball as their ambassador to the U.K.,” revealed Utley. “[London will] have a series the next two summers. I’m going to go there to promote it and talk it up and try to get more Europeans involved in baseball.”

Utley, who is now 43, talks more about his plans as an ambassador and also reflects on his 16-season MLB career in the interview with People. You can read it in full here.

Utley, an elite-hitting second baseman and solid defender, played for the Phillies from 2003 to 2015 before ending his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2015 to 2018. He was a six-time MLB All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and an integral part of Philadelphia’s World Series championship in 2008.

Though Utley was an obvious favorite among Phillies fans, other fans are probably happy to hear that he is leaving the country. Many still associate Utley with this highly controversial play from the back half of his career.