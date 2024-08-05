Family shares big update on status of Freddie Freeman’s son

The Freemans are sharing an encouraging update this weekend about their 3-year-old son Maximus.

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea gave an update to social media on Sunday about Maximus, one of their three children. Maximus is now finally home after spending eight days in the pediatric ICU. While the Freemans add that Maximus will still have a long road to recovery that includes relearning how to walk, they expressed encouragement and gratitude about Maximus’ incredible progress thus far.

You can read their full post below.

Freddie and Chelsea shared the difficult news earlier this week that Maximus was battling a severe case of the rare neurological disorder Guillain–Barré syndrome. His condition was discovered on July 26 after Maximus went into full body paralysis and had to be rushed to the hospital.

The eight-time All-Star Freddie hasn’t played for the Dodgers since July 25 and remains on the family emergency list. But the most important thing right now is that Maximus is making remarkable progress in his recovery and is now well enough to return home with his family.