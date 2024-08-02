Freddie Freeman shares difficult family health news

Freddie Freeman is dealing with a serious family health issue.

The Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star first baseman Freeman and his wife Chelsea shared some difficult health news on Thursday about their three-year-old son Maximus. They revealed that Maximus is battling a severe case of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare autoimmune condition that affects the nerves. The condition was discovered after Maximus went into full-body paralysis over the weekend.

The parents added though that Maximus was taken to the hospital in time and has since made vast improvements within the last 48 hours. He is no longer on a ventilator and has also been excavated from his breathing tube.

You can read their full post below.

Freddie and Chelsea have been married since 2014. They share three children together — seven-year-old Charlie and three-year-old twins Maximus and Brandon.

The eight-time All-Star Freddie, who is batting .288 with 16 homers and 67 RBIs this season, hasn’t played for the Dodgers since July 25. He was put on the family emergency list on July 27 (giving him up to seven days away), and now we know the nature of the issue that the Freemans are dealing with.