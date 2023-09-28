Fan tried to bring pet alligator to Phillies game

A fan tried to bring his pet alligator to the Philadelphia Phillies game on Wednesday night, though he was denied by security.

The fan is alligator expert Joie Henney, who lives near Hershey, Penn. Henney caused a stir outside Citizens Bank Park when he tried to bring his pet gator Wally to the Phillies-Pirates game. Henney and Wally were denied because the alligator is registered as an emotional support animal and not a service animal.

Emotional support alligator denied access to the Phillies game pic.twitter.com/Q7DC1qBcDm — The Philly Captain (@philly_captain) September 27, 2023

A social media star who goes by “The Philly Captain” took photos and video of Wally and Henney Wednesday. Some fans were brave enough to pet Wally who, according to Henney, does not bite.

Wally, who has appeared in the Disney+ show “Loki,” even gave out a hug to a stranger.

Emotional support alligator gives out hugs before the Phillies game. He was denied access to the game #phillies #freewally #philly #Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/fUhZmcGVP7 — The Philly Captain (@philly_captain) September 28, 2023

Henney and Wally were featured by CBS News last year. Henney talked at the time about Wally’s rare and special demeanor.

“I’ve never met an alligator that will not bite you,” Henney told CBS News. “You fool around [with their head], their instinct is to grab you. He does not do it. You can reach in there and rub his tongue. He refuses to close his mouth. We don’t know why.”

Wally was found at Disney World. It’s against Florida law to relocate alligators to another place in the wild, so Henney agreed to take him in. Henney said he has rescued thousands of alligators. He rescued Wally about seven years ago, when Wally was around 18 months old. The alligator survives on Cheetos and chicken legs.

What a life, huh?