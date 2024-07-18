 Skip to main content
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin has the most embarrassing baseball throw imaginable

July 18, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Michael Rubin throws a baseball

Michael Rubin may know how to sling MLB merchandise, but it would appear the Fanatics CEO has never participated in any type of organized baseball game in his life — ever.

A video went viral this week of Rubin throwing a baseball at a speed pitch machine. Rubin’s throws clocked in at a blazing 48 mph and 39 mph, but the real takeaway was his impossibly bad grip and throwing motion.

Rubin is worth more than $11 billion, so it goes without saying that the 51-year-old excels in many areas. Throwing a baseball just isn’t one of them.

