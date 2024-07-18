Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin has the most embarrassing baseball throw imaginable

Michael Rubin may know how to sling MLB merchandise, but it would appear the Fanatics CEO has never participated in any type of organized baseball game in his life — ever.

A video went viral this week of Rubin throwing a baseball at a speed pitch machine. Rubin’s throws clocked in at a blazing 48 mph and 39 mph, but the real takeaway was his impossibly bad grip and throwing motion.

Rubin throwing a baseball is amazing pic.twitter.com/3EBEe7vEUU — CARVER (@thecardcarver) July 17, 2024

Rubin is worth more than $11 billion, so it goes without saying that the 51-year-old excels in many areas. Throwing a baseball just isn’t one of them.