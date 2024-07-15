Fans made the same joke about Angels draftee’s World Series guarantee

Los Angeles Angels draft pick Christian Moore’s bold claim on Sunday didn’t go over as well with fans as he probably would have hoped.

The Angels selected the second baseman out of Tennessee with the 8th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

During his interview after hearing his name called, Moore was asked about what he wanted to show his new team. Moore closed his answer by guaranteeing that he would win a World Series ring.

“I’m a winner and I’m a competitor,” said Moore. “I don’t know what’s going to happen in the next couple of years. But I promise you, I’ll get a ring for sure. It’s in my blood.”

What was meant to be a show of confidence from a young prospect turned into an opportunity for fans to crack jokes online.

Several fans on X quipped that Moore had indirectly declared his intention to leave the Angels because winning with the Anaheim-based squad was near-impossible.

“I’ll get a ring” I respect the honesty about leaving the Angels as soon as he becomes a free agent👍 Refreshing — Jimmy Simp (@JimboSamso) July 15, 2024

Damn he’s already planning on leaving 💔 — name (@WillSmithsEye) July 15, 2024

To be fair, he never said he would get that ring with the Angels — Drew (@drewbrown) July 15, 2024

Gotta wait till you’re a free agent buddy — Mike Dro (@MikeDro_) July 15, 2024

How do we tell him — ¹ (@HimmyCarter_) July 15, 2024

Some reminded Moore that the Angels weren’t able to get close to winning a World Series despite having both Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on the roster.

I’m telling you right now that the Angels couldn’t win with Ohtani & Trout. Many careers have died randomly in Anaheim.. — Castle (@CS2Castle) July 15, 2024

Guy thinks he’s gonna have a bigger impact than Trout and Ohtani combined. — Steve (@SteveZim16) July 15, 2024

But despite the naysayers, Moore sounded nothing but excited to join the Angels’ organization.

Halo fans, I can’t wait to get to work! Im absolutely blessed to be a part of this Organization. I couldn’t be more fired up to start this journey! #RepTheHalo — Christian Moore (@Moore10Chris) July 15, 2024

In his final season at Tennessee, Moore batted .375 with 34 home runs and 74 RBIs across 72 games played. He helped lead the Volunteers to their first College World Series win in school history.