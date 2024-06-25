Karl Ravech had a perfect call of Tennessee winning the national championship

ESPN announcer Karl Ravech on Monday delivered the perfect line after the University of Tennessee clinched its first ever NCAA College World Series title in school history.

Tennessee pitcher Aaron Combs struck out Texas A&M infielder Ted Burton for the final out to seal a 6-5 Volunteers win at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb.

Ravech was on the call to commemorate Tennessee’s historic moment.

“Swing and a miss! And for the first time, Rocky Top reaches the mountaintop of college baseball! They are the World Series champions!” exclaimed Ravech.

THE TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS WIN THE MEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES FOR THE FIRST TIME IN PROGRAM HISTORY! #MCWS #Vols pic.twitter.com/5KekbHP9ND — The Comeback (@thecomeback) June 25, 2024

After his powerful line, Ravech kept silent in order to let the crowd noise and celebration be heard. The broadcast alternated back and forth between showing jubilation from Vols supporters — including Peyton Manning — and heartbreak from the Texas A&M players.

Tennessee looked like the best team in college baseball throughout most of the year. The Volunteers finished the regular season with a stellar 50-11 record.

After going 10-2 in the postseason, Tennessee became the first team to finish with a 60-win campaign since Wichita State won the title in 1989.

Tennessee also continued SEC’s dominance in college baseball. A different SEC school has won the College World Series in each of the last five postseasons.