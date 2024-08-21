Fans mock MLB over recent post on Shohei Ohtani

One recent post about Shohei Ohtani uploaded on MLB’s official X account has drawn some ridicule from fans online.

On Tuesday, Ohtani’s Los Angeles Dodgers took on the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

MLB’s X account unsurprisingly had several Ohtani-centered posts throughout the contest. But fans felt one post went a little overboard. It was a slow-mo of Ohtani sliding into third base.

“Shohei is smooth with it,” the post’s caption read.

Shohei is smooth with it 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/hopgTHRXuo — MLB (@MLB) August 21, 2024

Several fans couldn’t understand what was so special about the slide aside from Ohtani being the one performing it.

MLB reaching, can someone please let us know what is so special about this slide? — TIN Sports (@TrendInfoNow) August 21, 2024

post every player sliding into a base now since you wanna give the golden boy special treatment! — omsportsburner (@omsportsburner) August 21, 2024

That is a slide every little leaguer in the country can do. — Swirlz Talks Ball (@SwirlzOnTheBket) August 21, 2024

Breaking: professional baseball player slides into a base — Ben Demo (@bendemo3) August 21, 2024

The slide was from an exciting 3rd-inning triple Ohtani hit to right field. But the slide itself didn’t seem worth writing home about. The Dodgers, who were trailing 3-0 at that point, weren’t even able to drive in Ohtani with one out in the inning.

Another play involving Ohtani during the game was definitely worthy of being added to a few highlight reels. Mariners starter Bryce Miller made a sick behind-the-back grab to get Ohtani out to end the 4th.

Miller gave up a pair of solo home runs earlier in the inning as the Dodgers cut into the Mariners’ lead 3-2. But he at least made up for it in style.