Fans all said the same thing about Freddie Freeman’s incredibly classy move

Freddie Freeman somehow found a way to raise his already sky-high approval rating.

The Freeman family went through a lot last year when Freddie’s young son Max was diagnosed with Guillen-Barré syndrome. The illness occurs when a person’s immune system attacks certain nerves, leading to numbness and muscle weakness. In Max’s case, the toddler experienced full-body paralysis and had to spend a week in Children’s Hospital of Orange County’s pediatric intensive-care unit (PICU).

Almost a year removed from Max’s health scare, Freddie and his wife, Chelsea, are reportedly donating $1 million to the California hospital that helped save their son’s life.

“Seeing every room full in the PICU each and every day impacted Chelsea and I deeply,” Freeman told ESPN’s Jeff Passan. “Getting to know the doctors, nurses and care teams and seeing how they show up each day to bring healing and hope to kids and their families was inspiring. CHOC saved Maximus’ life.”

The move drew nothing but praise from fans. Many of them mentioned how impossible it is to dislike a classy individual like Freeman.

Impossible to dislike FF — Random (@xitfirst) May 26, 2025

He’s such a standup guy, not sure how anyone could dislike Freddie — Toast Sports Baseball (@ToastSportsBB) May 26, 2025

W Freddie freeman. An absolute class act — Juju (@Jujutalksball) May 26, 2025

Last August, the Dodgers star got emotional during the press conference while talking about Max’s condition. He lamented the plight of all children like Max who have had to fight against illnesses at such a young age.

After his first-hand experience at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County, Freddie made sure to pay things forward.