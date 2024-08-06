Freddie Freeman bares emotions after his son’s major health scare

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman rejoined his teammates Monday after being away from the team while attending to his son’s recent medical scare.

Last month, Freeman’s 3-year-old son Max was diagnosed with Guillen-Barré syndrome. The illness occurs when a person’s immune system attacks their peripheral nerves, leading to numbness and muscle weakness. In Max’s case, the toddler experienced full-body paralysis.

The eight-time All-Star had missed eight games before returning to the lineup for the Dodgers’ three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

Freeman spoke candidly in front of reporters during his pregame press conference. The former NL MVP couldn’t hide his emotions as he detailed Max’s experience with the illness.

“It’s a good thing I’m here,” said Freeman. “Because it means things are trending better. … No one should have to go through this, especially a 3-year-old. I don’t know how many times Chelsea and I said we wish we could switch.”

“He didn’t deserve this. No one deserves this, anybody who goes through this. It’s not just my family. … So many families are going through things like this. We’re one of the lucky ones that got Guillen-Barré that he might have a full recovery. There are kids out there who are fighting for their lives right now. It just puts everything in perspective.”

“It's a good thing I'm here because it means things are trending better…. No one should have to go through this, especially a 3-year-old. I don’t know how many times Chelsea and I said we wish we could switch.” Freddie Freeman, understandably emotional, speaks about the… pic.twitter.com/AYBrRdVv2O — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 6, 2024

Freddie said that Max will need to “relearn everything” through physical therapy but is expected to make a full recovery.

The Dodgers made sure to show their support for the Freeman family with a heartfelt gesture before the series opener against the Phillies..