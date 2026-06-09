Fans think the Diamondbacks may have found their own Shohei Ohtani

Every team would love to have Shohei Ohtani on its roster, and some fans think that the Arizona Diamondbacks have found their version of the reigning National League Most Valuable Player.

According to baseball reporter Francys Romero of Beisbol FR, the Diamondbacks are in the final stages of contract negotiations with Korean two-way prospect Junsang Eom for the 2025-26 international signing period.

Just 17 years old, Eom has shown great promise in both pitching and hitting. He has a fastball that touches 95 mph along with “advanced contact bat and elite defense for his age,” Romero shared.

BREAKING 🚨: The D-backs are finalizing an agreement with Korean two-way PHENOM Junsang Eom per @francysromeroFR.



Eom was widely considered the #2 prospect in the upcoming KBO Draft.



He plays SS and pitches 👀 pic.twitter.com/XEoW6Q0twE — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) June 8, 2026

Since he’s from Asia and someone who’s gaining popularity for his two-way play, it was easy for some fans to compare him to Ohtani.

Got our own ohtani lfg — . (@w3t34__) June 8, 2026

everyone tryna get an Ohtani now 😭😭 — 602𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘱𝘴 ⛹🏻‍♂️ (@extrapointethan) June 9, 2026

Temu Ohtani gonna be fire! — RAintheAZ🌵☀️ (@RAintheAZ) June 8, 2026

This is the Ohtani we have at home — Smitty Werbenjagermanjensen 🐍🚑 (@nostepsnakes) June 8, 2026

Shohei O’Tiny — TacoWrecka (@FrankiePancake3) June 8, 2026

Of course, a player like Ohtani doesn’t just grow on trees. He is the sort of talent that seems to come once every generation, but fans can’t be blamed for the excitement they feel over the prospect of having yet another Ohtani making it to the big leagues in the near future.

Arizona is said to be willing to fork out over $1 million for Eom, which shows how serious the National League West franchise is in its pursuit of the promising Korean teenager. Eom still has years to develop and could one day make the aforementioned contract look like a big steal for the Diamondbacks.