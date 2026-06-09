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Fans think the Diamondbacks may have found their own Shohei Ohtani

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The Arizona Diamondbacks logo
Feb 13, 2019; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks logo is seen during the first day of spring training workouts at Salt River Fields. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

Every team would love to have Shohei Ohtani on its roster, and some fans think that the Arizona Diamondbacks have found their version of the reigning National League Most Valuable Player.

According to baseball reporter Francys Romero of Beisbol FR, the Diamondbacks are in the final stages of contract negotiations with Korean two-way prospect Junsang Eom for the 2025-26 international signing period.

Just 17 years old, Eom has shown great promise in both pitching and hitting. He has a fastball that touches 95 mph along with “advanced contact bat and elite defense for his age,” Romero shared.

Since he’s from Asia and someone who’s gaining popularity for his two-way play, it was easy for some fans to compare him to Ohtani.

Of course, a player like Ohtani doesn’t just grow on trees. He is the sort of talent that seems to come once every generation, but fans can’t be blamed for the excitement they feel over the prospect of having yet another Ohtani making it to the big leagues in the near future.

Arizona is said to be willing to fork out over $1 million for Eom, which shows how serious the National League West franchise is in its pursuit of the promising Korean teenager. Eom still has years to develop and could one day make the aforementioned contract look like a big steal for the Diamondbacks.

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