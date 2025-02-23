Fastest man in baseball showed off his ridiculous speed

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson is one of the most exciting prospects in baseball, and if you blink you may not have an opportunity to see why.

Simpson has quickly become known as the fastest man in baseball. The former Georgia Tech star’s blazing speed has already been on full display during the early portion of spring training.

One particular play during Saturday’s game between the Rays and Boston Red Sox showed just how difficult it can be to get Simpson out. Simpson chopped what looked like a routine ground ball to third base. The ball was fielded cleanly, but Simpson beat the throw to first with ease.

Chandler Simpson is not real😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/swMO1bmeyJ — Jake (@TBRaysCentral) February 22, 2025

Those who were already familiar with Simpson were not surprised. Simpson has routinely turned ground balls into infield hits at the minor league level. He led all full-season minor league players with a whopping 104 stolen bases in 110 games last year. Simpson batted .355 with a .410 on-base percentage.

Simpson stole 94 bases in 115 minor league games in 2023.

While hitting for power is not a part of Simpson’s game, his speed is an incredibly valuable asset. He has also made some amazing catches in center field on balls that most players probably would not be able to track down.

CHANDLER SIMPSON, MY GOODNESS 🤯



The @RaysBaseball center fielder uses his 80-grade speed to rob Marcelo Mayer of extra bases on an all-out dive: pic.twitter.com/IRFdl0644o — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) February 22, 2025

Simpson is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Durham, but it would not be a surprise if we see him in the majors before long. The 24-year-old has leadoff hitter written all over him. Simpson’s speed puts pressure on defenses in multiple ways and can lead to easy run production, which is something MLB teams value.