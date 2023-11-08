Favorite emerges for Padres manager job

The San Diego Padres may not be looking too far to find their next manager. One internal candidate appears to be in the lead for the job.

Padres coach Mike Shildt is reportedly “seen by many” to land the Padres’ vacant managerial post. Shildt was previously rumored to be one of four finalists for the role alongside Ryan Flaherty, Benji Gil, and Carlos Mendoza.

Shildt’s chances grew further after one of his fellow finalists recently landed a job with another NL team.

Shildt spent time as the Padres’ third base coach and has served as the team’s senior advisor for player development.

The 55-year-old coach spent four seasons managing the St. Louis Cardinals before making the move to the Padres organization. Shildt had a 252-199 record managing the Cardinals from 2018-2021. He was named NL Manager of the Year in 2019 after St. Louis went 91-71 for the season.

The Padres’ previous manager Bob Melvin departed from the team last month to become the manager of the San Francisco Giants.

Melvin’s 2-year tenure in San Diego was tumultuous to say the least.

The Padres had a top-5 payroll in each of the last two seasons, but fell well short of expectations.

The team flamed out 4-1 in the 2022 ALCS. The Padres missed the playoffs entirely last season, finishing just barely above .500 with their 82-80 record.