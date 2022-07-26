Fernando Tatis Jr. takes big step towards return to Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. has taken a big step towards a return to the San Diego Padres.

Tatis on Tuesday took part in the Padres’ batting practice ahead of the team’s game in Detroit. It was his first time partaking this season in live batting practice on the field.

Tatis has been out all season due to a wrist injury. The Padres shortstop underwent surgery on his left wrist in mid-March to address an injury suffered during the offseason. The wrist injury is believed to have been a consequence of a December motorcycle accident in which Tatis was involved in the Dominican Republic.

The 23-year-old is one of the finest players in baseball. He batted .282 with 31 doubles, 42 homers and 25 stolen bases last season. He would likely need a rehab stint in the minors before making his season debut for the Padres, which seems to be somewhat imminent.

Ha-Seong Kim has mostly filled in for Tatis at shortstop this season. The Padres entered Tuesday’s game 54-44 on the season.