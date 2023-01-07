Fernando Tatis Jr. hits big milestone in his rehab

Fernando Tatis Jr. has hit a big milestone in his rehabilitation process.

The Athletic’s Dennis Lin reported on Friday that Tatis Jr. has been cleared to resume baseball activities. This is a positive development for the San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder who might be slightly ahead of schedule in his rehab.

Tatis missed the first few months of the 2022 MLB season due to wrist surgery. Then after he was close to returning, he was suspended after testing positive for a steroid. The Padres star decided to undergo a second surgery on his wrist in October. Since he was already suspended and undergoing wrist surgery, Tatis also underwent shoulder surgery to address a longstanding issue with his shoulder.

Tatis is on schedule to be ready for the start of the 2023 MLB season. His suspension makes him ineligible to play until April 20.

What will be interesting is seeing where the Padres play Tatis now that they have added Xander Bogaerts. Bogaerts can play shortstop and third base. Ha-Seong Kim can play shortstop or second base. Tatis can play middle infield or the outfield.

San Diego has plenty of options.