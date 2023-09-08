Why Ben Shelton has dark marks on his arm, shoulder

Those who watched Ben Shelton compete in the later rounds of the US Open have likely noticed the dark marks around the American’s left arm and shoulder.

Ben Shelton with some "cupping" marks on the left shoulder and arm tonight. Keeping an eye on the serve speeds in the early going… and he rips a 139 mph serve to hold for 2-2. Never mind. We're good.#USOpen | @GettySport pic.twitter.com/81SX4nDEku — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) September 6, 2023

Ben Shelton has been doing cupping on his shoulders and upper arms. pic.twitter.com/x0CgaCcFOK — TENNISMEDIA (@luciahoff) September 6, 2023

What is the reason for the marks? Those are the product of some cupping therapy.

The practice of “cupping” has been around in various forms for hundreds of years and is popular in Asia and Eastern Europe. The alternative therapy method gained recognition in the 2016 Olympics when Michael Phelps had marks on his body from cupping.

Cupping is the practice of using heated suction cups on one’s body, with the hope of providing relief for pain and other ailments.

Shelton played several intense singles matches at the US Open. The cupping marks appeared on his left arm/shoulder in the quarterfinals. He also competed in the men’s doubles event, though he lost in the first round. And he reached the semifinals in the mixed doubles event.

Arguably nobody has had a more strenuous two weeks in Flushing Meadows than Shelton, which likely explains why he wanted to use every therapy method available to him.