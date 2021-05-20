Fernando Tatis Jr. names his favorite MLB player to watch

Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the most exciting and popular players in baseball. He has become a favorite player for many fans. But even he has a favorite player to watch, and it’s not himself.

Tatis said on Wednesday that his favorite non-NL West player to watch is Shohei Ohtani.

Fernando Tatis Jr. said his favorite player to watch (non-Padre division) is Shohei Ohtani. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) May 19, 2021

It’s easy to see why Tatis likes watching Ohtani.

This season, Ohtani is living up to all the hype. He entered MLB from Japan touted as the next Babe Ruth. That billing seemed hyperbolic, but Ohtani is leading MLB in home runs currently, and also has a 2.10 ERA as a pitcher. For the time being, he is doing Babe Ruth things.

And after having quiet hype the last two years, Ohtani is more than making up for it now. It seems like more and more people are taking notice.