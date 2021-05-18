JJ Watt is spot on with ‘insane’ tweet about Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani’s impressive season for the Los Angeles Angels has led J.J. Watt to take notice, though maybe not enough other people have taken notice.

Ohtani on Monday clubbed a 3-run home run for the Angels in their game against the Cleveland Indians. Ohtani now has 13 home runs, which leads all of MLB. On top of that, Ohtani has a 2.10 ERA in 25.2 innings as a pitcher this season.

He’s the league leader in homers, and also putting together a strong season as a pitcher.

Watt sent a tweet saying that a lot of people are talking about what Ohtani is doing, while not enough are talking about it.

It feels like a lot of people are talking about Shohei Ohtani but still nowhere near enough people are talking about Shohei Ohtani. What he’s doing in baseball is insane. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 18, 2021

He’s right on.

The issue is probably that Ohtani entered MLB with so much hype in 2018 that the buzz has worn off. Ohtani got injured in 2018, missed all of 2019 as a pitcher, and last year was the shortened season. More than three years have passed since Ohtani got hyped up. He didn’t live up to the hyperbolic billing, which probably accounts for why not as many people have taken notice this year.

But yes, Ohtani is doing the sort of thing people thought he was capable of, just doing it a few years later, with less buzz.