Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado have massive bat flips after home runs

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado did some major damage for the San Diego Padres in their elimination game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, and they celebrated accordingly.

The Padres fell behind 6-2 in the sixth inning of Game 2 of their NL Wild Card Series, but Tatis Jr. brought them back with a 3-run home run. He fired up his teammates afterwards.

The next batter was Machado, who tied the game with a solo blast. Machado had a huge celebration afterwards to get his teammates pumped.

BAT FLIP CITY POPULATION MANNY MACHADO pic.twitter.com/MZsmkl7ve9 — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 2, 2020

Wil Myers gave San Diego a 7-6 lead with a solo home run in the seventh. A few batters later, Tatis hit his second homer of the game, this one to make it 9-6. Check out his huge bat flip.

Without fans in attendance, it’s even more imperative for players to create their own energy and momentum. Machado and Tatis Jr. did just that with both their big plays and big celebrations. This is nothing new for either player, as we saw earlier this season.