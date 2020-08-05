Video: Fernando Tatis Jr. admired his work after this monster home run

Fernando Tatis Jr. smashed a monstrous home run on Wednesday, and he took some time to admire his work.

The San Diego Padres youngster went deep off Ross Stripling to put his team on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers. After connecting on the dinger, Tatis admired his work.

When you hit a ball that far, it’s hard not to look at your work.

The homer was Tatis’ fourth of the season and gives him 13 RBIs. He’s also over 1.000 on the year in his OPS.

Only 21, Tatis Jr. has the look of a superstar in the making.