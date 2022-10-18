Fernando Tatis Jr.’s feelings on Padres’ playoff run revealed

The San Diego Padres are enjoying their best postseason run since 1998, and they’re doing it all without Fernando Tatis Jr. If you’ve been wondering what the shortstop’s feelings are while watching his team succeed without him, you’re not alone.

But we now have some information about that.

Padres manager Bob Melvin told reporters on Monday that he has been texting with Tatis nearly every other day. Melvin said that Tatis has been supportive of the team during the playoff run.

Bob Melvin said he texts with Fernando Tatis Jr. about every other day, and said that he is very supportive of the team during this postseason run. — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) October 17, 2022

Tatis was expected to be a franchise cornerstone, but he let the team down in multiple regards. During the offseason, Tatis suffered a wrist injury in a motorcycle crash. He downplayed the severity of the injury until reporting to spring training, when the Padres determined Tatis needed surgery. The young shortstop has since undergone a second wrist surgery, the team revealed on Monday.

Then, just when Tatis was on his way back to action, he got suspended 80 games for testing positive for using performance-enhancing drugs. Tatis also underwent a left shoulder surgery after his suspension was announced.

Though Tatis apparently has been supportive of the Padres during their playoff run, one has to wonder whether he has mixed feelings privately. You can be happy that they’re succeeding while also being disappointed to not be a part of it.