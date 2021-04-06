 Skip to main content
Fernando Tatis Jr. suffers partially dislocated shoulder on swing

April 5, 2021
by Larry Brown

Fernando Tatis Jr shoulder

Fernando Tatis Jr. exited Monday’s San Diego Padres-San Francisco Giants game after injuring his shoulder on a swing.

Tatis was batting in the bottom of the third inning and took a huge hack on a 2-2 pitch and whiffed for the strikeout. He went down to the ground in pain because he had hurt his shoulder on the swing.

The shoulder injury is nothing new; Tatis has been dealing with a left shoulder injury since his time in the minors and missed periods in spring training because of it.

In this case, Tatis Jr. suffered a left shoulder subluxation, which is a partial dislocation.

It’s unclear how much time Tatis might miss, but no matter how you look at things, this is bad for the Padres.

The 22-year-old shortstop has been awesome in his first two seasons in MLB and signed a $340 million contract before the season. He was expected to be a possible MVP candidate and big driver in the Padres’ success. They can only hope the injury doesn’t cost the shortstop much time nor linger.

