Fernando Tatis Jr. ready to play outfield for Padres if asked

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s injury issues appear to be enough to prompt the San Diego Padres to consider a temporary position change. Tatis sounds willing to embrace it, too.

The Padres have had Tatis working in the outfield as he works his way back from a shoulder issue, not his usual shortstop. On Wednesday, Tatis said he would “probably” play shortstop when he returns, but signaled his willingness to test himself in the outfield if that’s what the team wants him to do.

Tatis said he found the outfield “fun” and liked the thought of “being able to go full speed for a ball, show my speed.” He also said he believed he could avoid the sort of all-out play that could aggravate his shoulder issue once more before the season ends.

“I can hold myself accountable to not crash against the wall,” Tatis said, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “A couple other plays, I can hold myself. We’ll see.”

Tatis’ shoulder will require offseason surgery, which he has been putting off in the hope of finishing the season. So far, he’s responded remarkably well to rehab. The Padres are considering the move to the outfield because they hope it would reduce the need for Tatis to dive aggressively for balls. Plus, moving him to the outfield would help alleviate the infield logjam the Padres have been dealing with since acquiring All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier at the trade deadline.