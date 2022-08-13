Fernando Tatis Jr. offers explanation for 80-game PED suspension

Fernando Tatis Jr. on Friday issued a statement in response to his suspension without pay for 80 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after he tested positive for Clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid.

In a statement through the Major League Baseball Players Association, Tatis shared that he unknowingly used a ringworm medication that contained the steroid.

“I have been informed by Major League Baseball that a test sample I submitted returned a positive result for Clostebol, a banned substance,” Tatis said in the statement. “It turns out that I inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Closteblol. I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so.

“I am completely devastated. There is nowhere else in the world I would rather be than on the field competing with my teammates.”

The Major League Baseball Players Association issued the following statement on behalf of Fernando Tatis, Jr.: pic.twitter.com/gCNVcs0a5Y — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) August 12, 2022

Tatis also apologized to the entire San Diego Padres organization and MLB, noting that he would “never do anything to cheat or disrespect” the game that he loves. The Padres in a statement expressed their shock and disappointment upon learning of Tatis’ suspension.

The 23-year-old will start serving his suspension immediately, meaning that he will not play for the remainder of the 2022 regular season or postseason. In addition, Tatis will miss games during the start of the 2023 season and will not be able to play for the Dominican Republic during next year’s World Baseball Classic.

Tatis had not played this season after having surgery in March for a wrist fracture he suffered during the offseason. He had recently begun a rehab assignment with the Padres’ Double-A affiliate in hopes of returning to the majors before the playoffs.

The Padres undoubtedly could have used Tatis back in the lineup for their postseason push. Entering Friday, San Diego was 63-51 and just one game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the final National League Wild Card spot.