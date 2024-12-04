Fired Giants GM could return to rival team

Farhan Zaidi may have been fired by the San Francisco Giants recently, but he may not be out of a job for long.

Zaidi is in talks with the Los Angeles Dodgers about a return to the team, The Athletic reported on Tuesday. Zaidi served as the general manager of the Dodgers from 2014-2018 before leaving to join the Giants. The Giants made Zaidi their president of baseball operations, and he held the role for seven seasons.

Under Zaidi, the Giants only had one winning season. That came in 2021 when they went 107-55 and set a franchise record for wins.

The Dodgers are led by Andrew Friedman, who is the team’s president of baseball operations, and have Brandon Gomes in the general manager role. The team has won the NL West every year since 2013 except for 2021. They have made the World Series four times during that span, winning it all in 2020 and 2024.

Adding Zaidi back would seemingly help supercharge a front office that is already putting together successful teams year-in and year-out.