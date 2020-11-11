Report: Five teams viewed as strongest suitors for Francisco Lindor

With a Francisco Lindor trade looking likely, teams are beginning to be seriously linked to the Cleveland Indians’ star shortstop.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, five teams have been most heavily linked to Lindor: the Mets, Yankees, Phillies, Blue Jays and Cardinals. Some of these teams, however, are not yet ready to engage in serious trade talks with Cleveland over Lindor.

The Lindor pursuit promises to be one of the bigger stories of the MLB offseason. The shortstop will be 27 next season, and is only just now entering his prime. However, if any team wants him for more than a year, they’ll likely have to spend big money to sign him to a contract extension.

A Lindor trade looks almost certain. Cleveland will likely have a very high asking price for the shortstop.