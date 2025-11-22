Larry Brown Sports

Former Blue Jays ace hit with rough news

Alek Manoah in Blue Jays gear
Mar 14, 2021; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah (75) looks on during their game against the New York Yankees at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah is once again in need of a new home.

The Atlanta Braves announced Friday that they have non-tendered Manoah, thereby making him a free agent this offseason. The Braves claimed Manoah off waivers in September after the Jays designated him for assignment earlier in the season.

The news is the latest blow to Manoah’s spiraling MLB career. He was once seen as a budding star and the ace of the Blue Jays’ rotation.

Manoah was a finalist for the 2022 AL Cy Young Award after posting a 2.24 ERA and sub-1.000 WHIP across 31 starts for Toronto. But Manoah’s dream season was followed by a nightmarish 2023 campaign. He got rocked for five earned runs over 3.1 innings in his season debut and never recovered.

Manoah recorded a 5.87 ERA across 19 starts in 2023, eventually pushing the Blue Jays to make the then-drastic move of sending him to the minors — a decision that did not sit well with Manoah.

The former All-Star saw his 2024 campaign derailed by injuries. What was initially diagnosed as a UCL sprain was later revealed to be a serious UCL injury that required Manoah to undergo Tommy John surgery.

Manoah did not pitch a single inning for the Braves. But given the highs Manoah reached for the Blue Jays a few seasons ago, some team is more than likely to take a flier on him in the coming months.

