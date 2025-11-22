Former Blue Jays ace hit with rough news

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah is once again in need of a new home.

The Atlanta Braves announced Friday that they have non-tendered Manoah, thereby making him a free agent this offseason. The Braves claimed Manoah off waivers in September after the Jays designated him for assignment earlier in the season.

The #Braves today declined to tender contracts for the 2026 season to RHP Alek Manoah and RHP Carson Ragsdale. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 21, 2025

The news is the latest blow to Manoah’s spiraling MLB career. He was once seen as a budding star and the ace of the Blue Jays’ rotation.

Manoah was a finalist for the 2022 AL Cy Young Award after posting a 2.24 ERA and sub-1.000 WHIP across 31 starts for Toronto. But Manoah’s dream season was followed by a nightmarish 2023 campaign. He got rocked for five earned runs over 3.1 innings in his season debut and never recovered.

Manoah recorded a 5.87 ERA across 19 starts in 2023, eventually pushing the Blue Jays to make the then-drastic move of sending him to the minors — a decision that did not sit well with Manoah.

The former All-Star saw his 2024 campaign derailed by injuries. What was initially diagnosed as a UCL sprain was later revealed to be a serious UCL injury that required Manoah to undergo Tommy John surgery.

Manoah did not pitch a single inning for the Braves. But given the highs Manoah reached for the Blue Jays a few seasons ago, some team is more than likely to take a flier on him in the coming months.