Former NL MVP returns to Pirates on 1-year deal

Andrew McCutchen is returning home.

McCutchen signed a 1-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The deal is reportedly for $5 million.

McCutchen posted about the news on Friday, sharing a photo of himself in his old Pirates jersey and a Pirates hat.

“Where it all began,” he wrote on Twitter.

McCutchen, 36, was drafted No. 11 overall by the Pirates out of high school in 2005. He made it to the majors in 2009 and played with them until 2017. From 2011-2015, McCutchen made five straight All-Star teams. He had four top-5 finishes in NL MVP voting during that span, including 2013, when he won NL MVP. Since then, McCutchen has bounced around now will be on his fifth different team since 2018.

Last season, McCutchen hit .237 with 17 home runs for the Milwaukee Brewers.